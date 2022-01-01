Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern hopeful over Mane deal

French duo in for Nketiah
Lyon and Marseille have both made offers for Eddie Nketiah, though they accept the forward is likely to remain at Arsenal, reports Footmercato.
The Ligue 1 duo have offered the 22-year-old a lucrative contract to join them on a free transfer when his Gunners deal expires next month.
However, Nketiah is believed to have had a change of heart about leaving the Emirates and is instead ready to commit to a new long-term contract.
Saint-Maximin set for Magpies stay
Allan Saint-Maximin is set to stay at Newcastle this summer but wants a pay rise to match that of the club's top earners, reports the Mail.
The Magpies were prepared to listen to offers of around £50 million ($62m) for the French playmaker but do not think there will be any takers at that price.
Instead the St James' Park club intend to keep him for at least one more year, though Saint-Maximin is keen for a new deal that gives him parity with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes.
Real Madrid in for Leao (Gazzetta dello Sport)
The Rossoneri face a fight to keep hold of the Portugal forward
Real Madrid are ready to make a €120 million (£101m/$125m) move for Milan striker Rafael Leao, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
Los Blancos are on the lookout for a new frontman after missing out on long-term target Kylian Mbappe.
However, Milan are reluctant to sell the former Lille striker and a ready to offer the 22-year-old fresh terms to persuade him to stay at San Siro.
Laca closing in on Lyon move
Alexandre Lacazette is closing in on a free transfer move back to former club Lyon when his Arsenal contract expires next month, reports Todofichajes.
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has a close relationship with the 30-year-old and was instrumental in sealing the deal.
The French striker had offers from England and Spain but jumped at the opportunity to return to his hometown club.
Villa and West Ham in for Oxlade-Chamberlain
Aston Villa and West Ham are interested Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with Liverpool prepared to listen to offers for the England midfielder, reports the Mirror.
The 28-year-old has a year left on his contract but the Reds are willing to let him go this summer.
The Anfield club are looking for bids in the region of £10 million ($12m) for the former Southampton and Arsenal player.
Bayern hopeful over Mane deal (Bild)
Reds forward could make summer move to Germany
Bayern Munich remain hopeful of signing Sadio Mane this summer and believe the Liverpool forward is keen on a move to the German champions, reports Bild.
The 30-year-old was coy about his future when asked by reporters on Tuesday, saying he would reveal all after Saturday's Champions League final, but a potential move to Germany is very much on the cards.
PSG are also believed to be monitoring the situation but the cost of Kylian Mbappe's new deal may mean they will drop out of the race for the Senegal international, leaving the path clear for Bayern.