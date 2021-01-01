Messi to PSG LIVE: Argentina star's official unveiling & press conference

'An amazing and historic day'
"This is an amazing and historic day for football and the club," says PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who looks very happy.
"Everyone knows Leo - he is the only football player to win six Ballons d'Or. It will be very exciting for our supporters and fans worldwide."
MESSI! MESSI! MESSI!
HERE WE GO!
Not everyone is happy...
PSG and their fans are understandably delighted to see a player who is widely considered to be the best of all time at their club, but not everyone is happy.
Barcelona stalwart and former team-mate of Messi, Andres Iniesta is sad to see the Argentine leave Camp Nou.
“It will hurt to see him in another team’s shirt. Leo personifies Barcelona. He was everything, he’s a player who transcends the team," said Iniesta. "I’ve never seen a player like him and I don’t think I ever will."
'Back together'
Neymar is delighted to be reunited with his former Barcelona team-mate.
🚨 Press conference set to begin 🚨
An expectant crowd waits outside Parc des Princes!
We understand the press conference will begin very shortly.
Stay tuned!
What has Messi said?
As we wait for the press conference to begin, here is what Messi said following the confirmation of his signing yesterday.
"I am impatient to start a new chapter of my career in Paris", Messi told the PSG website.
"The club and its vision are in perfect harmony with my ambitions. I know how talented the players and staff are here.
"I am determined to build, alongside them, something great for the club and for the fans. I can't wait to set foot on the Parc des Princes pitch."
Where will Messi play for PSG?
That is the big question that Mauricio Pochettino must answer.
"One of the few sticks that critics have left to beat Messi is that he has not proven himself away from Barca, whose brand of football has been devoted to getting the best from the 34-year-old almost since he first exploded onto the scene nearly two decades ago.
"Having won a major international honour in the summer as he led Argentina to the Copa America, Messi will now seek to silence what is perhaps the last major argument against his name.
"Of course, simply winning Ligue 1 will not cut it; he has to lead PSG to their first Champions League title.
"But how will head coach Mauricio Pochettino use Messi in order to do this?"
Leo Messi #30 - yes or no? 🤔
Neymar has the No. 10 so Messi will wear No. 30 at PSG.
Will you be wearing one this season?
So it actually happened! 😳
Lionel Messi has joined Paris Saint-Germain!
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner brought his magical time at Barcelona to an emotional end, but a new chapter is set to begin in France.
He will be officially unveiled and speak to the media today. You can watch it all in the video above.
Stick with Goal for all the latest from Paris as it happens!