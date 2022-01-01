Matchday LIVE: Nottingham Forest & Huddersfield contest Championship play-off final in race for Premier League

Welcome to the matchday blog!
2022-05-29T13:55:41.000Z
Hello, and thank you for joining GOAL as we take in the Championship play-off final.
Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest will battle it out at Wembley to decide who goes on to play in the Premier League next season.
Who will win the Championship play-off final?
2022-05-29T13:53:08.432Z
Both teams are in excellent form heading into the clash.
Huddersfield, in particular, are looking strong as they are on a nine-game unbeaten run.
Nottingham Forest are a strong team, too, though and have lost just two of their last nine matches.