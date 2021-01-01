Matchday LIVE: Manchester City take on Newcastle

Steve Bruce to Sky Sports: "They are worthy champions and have set the benchmark for a lot of years. You can't help but admire them. We have to take part and give them a game.

"Their biggest strength is their depth. You know whatever team they pick they are all very good players. [Raheem] Sterling and [Gabriel] Jesus up front. [Ilkay] Gundogan is still playing.

"We still want to get as many points as we possibly can and finish above the points totla we got last year. I hope we can go out and play like we did against Leicester a week ago and cause them a few problems."