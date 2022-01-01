Matchday LIVE: Liverpool seek to keep Premier League title race alive at Aston Villa & Barca face Celta Vigo in La Liga

Villa v Liverpool

So, then. Three games to go - and three games for Liverpool to keep this title race alive.

It is of course out of their hands - a draw with Tottenham at the weekend left Klopp's quadruple-chasing Reds three points off the pace of City, and looking at the one that got away.

But their biggest rivals are in the midst of a nightmare defensive crisis with injury and face a suprisingly tricky road to the finish line. They couldn't... could they?