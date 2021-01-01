Matchday LIVE: Italy and Turkey kick off Euro 2020

Euro 2020: The Ultimate Guide
As kick-off approaches, why not take this last half hour to indulge in our complete guide to everything Euro 2020 – with in-depth roundups of all the teams, coaches, and groups set to grace the tournament this evening.
It's your one-stop shop for all things Euro 2020 – what are you waiting for?
The fanfare continues 🤩
The countdown to #EURO2020 continues in Rome ahead of tonight's game between #ITA and #TUR 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZHDKaNPv5R— Goal (@goal) June 11, 2021
Italy's track record in Rome is 🔥
8 - Italy have never lost at the Stadio Olimpico in a major tournament (World Cup and Euros combined - W6 D2). They also haven’t conceded a single goal in each of the last seven of those eight games. Stage. #EURO2020 #TURITA pic.twitter.com/Z90vbIKVFD— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 11, 2021
Lineups: 🇹🇷 Turkey vs Italy 🇮🇹
Turkey: Cakir, Celik, Demiral, Soyuncu, Tufan, Yokuslu, Meras, Yazici, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz, Karaman
Italy: Donnarumma, Florenzi, Locatelli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Jorginho, Beradi, Barella, Insigne, Immobile
The line-ups are in for the #EURO2020 opener 🙌— Goal (@goal) June 11, 2021
Who wins? 🤔#EURO2020 #TUR #ITA pic.twitter.com/sHVbWdTjzv
The fan competition heats up! 😍
Italy and Turkey fans are going head-to-head at the Piazza del Popolo fan zone in Rome ⚔#EURO2020 | #ITA #TUR pic.twitter.com/2tnFuTONEs— Goal (@goal) June 11, 2021
Euro 2020 Top 100 Players to Watch: Full list revealed
As we wait for Turkey vs Italy to kick off, why not satiate your Euro 2020 hunger with our complete Euro 2020 Top 100 Players to Watch Guide?
From Kingsley Coman to Kylian Mbappe, we've got you covered!
Euro 2020 fan fever! 🇹🇷🇮🇹
Our correspondents are on the ground today in Rome, before the Euro 2020 opener between Turkey and Italy kicks off.
Fans! In full national spirit! We love to see it!
The crowds are building at the Piazza del Popolo fan zone in Rome 🇹🇷🇮🇹— Goal (@goal) June 11, 2021
The #EURO2020 opener is getting closer 🙌#ITA #TUR pic.twitter.com/orZvSKTZYZ
WELCOME TO THE EUROS!!!
Hello, everyone! The day has finally come – THE DAY THAT EURO 2020 STARTS!!!
We'll be keeping you updated on all the build-up today, as Turkey and Italy face each other in the opening game.
Who's excited? Join us for the ride!