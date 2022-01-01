Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea take on Brighton, Juventus & Dortmund also feature

Join us for live updates as Chelsea look to get back on track, while Juventus and Dortmund are also in action and there's an Afcon group decider

Updated
HT: Brighton 0-1 Chelsea

2022-01-18T20:46:39.742Z

Chelsea lead at the break against Brighton, though it really has been a rather lacklustre match. Callum Hudson-Odoi has missed a chance to double the Blues' lead just before half-time, following good play between goalscorer Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku.

🔥

2022-01-18T20:45:44.174Z

GOAL! Ghana 2-3 Comoros

2022-01-18T20:42:36.427Z

Oh dear! Comoros have just scored a third goal with five minutes left of regular time!

GOAL! Ghana 2-2 Comoros

2022-01-18T20:33:53.144Z

Ghana have now equalised against Comoros in Afcon, after they found themselves 2-0 down and 45 minutes away from crashing out of the competition. Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku with the goals!

Thoughts from our Chelsea correspondent 💭

2022-01-18T20:32:36.000Z

Juventus 1-0 Sampdoria

2022-01-18T20:31:30.507Z

Alvaro Morata thinks he's doubled the lead, but VAR says that there was a foul in the build-up and the goal's not counted.

GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Chelsea

2022-01-18T20:28:50.515Z

And here we finally have it! Chelsea break the deadlock with a goal scored by Hakim Ziyech that had stunning pace and accuracy.

The Blues lead after 28 minutes!

GOAL! Juventus 1-0 Sampdoria

2022-01-18T20:28:01.018Z

Juventus draw first blood in the Coppa Italia as Juan Cuadrado scores with a sublime free-kick.

GOAL! St Pauli 2-0 Dortmund

2022-01-18T20:27:01.567Z

It goes from bad to worse for Dortmund in the DFB Cup, as they've just conceded an own goal to make them trail 2-0.

Uh oh!

Brighton 0-0 Chelsea

2022-01-18T20:22:27.570Z

A bit of activity in the Chelsea box as Brighton try to get a shot away, but the Seagulls can't find the space and it's eventually cleared by Thiago Silva. Not much life injected into this fixture yet.

Brighton 0-0 Chelsea

2022-01-18T20:15:17.410Z

Still goalless after 10 minutes here, with neither side really posing much of a threat.

Chelsea have just had their first real attempt on goal with Romelu Lukaku laying it up for Cezar Azpilicueta, but the defender's shot is saved.

Brighton 0-0 Chelsea

2022-01-18T20:01:40.508Z

It's Brighton who get the first shot of the game away, with Moder's effort going just wide of the goal. It didn't have that much power on it, but it should at least have been aiming for the goal.

Kick-off: Brighton vs Chelsea

2022-01-18T20:00:35.702Z

We are underway at the AmEx!

"Hey Jude" is being sung by the stands for some reason.

Juventus have also begun their Coppa Italia game against Sampdoria.

GOAL! St Pauli 1-0 Dortmund

2022-01-18T19:52:35.499Z

St Pauli lead against Dortmund in their German Cup game! Amenyido with the strike after just four minutes.

Kick-off: St Pauli vs Dortmund

2022-01-18T19:46:25.356Z

Dortmund have kicked off their game against St Pauli in the DFB Cup, while Juventus will get their Coppa Italia game against Sampdoria in 15 minutes.

Pre-match pre-amble

2022-01-18T19:44:47.000Z

Chelsea are currently third in the table heading into the game, so a win against Brighton would put them a point above for Liverpool – albeit with two games in hand. The Blues have failed to win their last three Premier League games, losing to Manchester City and drawing to Liverpool and Brighton. They've had more success in their Cup games, but will they be able to do enough to claim all three points against Seagulls?

Team news: Brighton vs Chelsea

2022-01-18T19:30:00.230Z

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Lamptey, Groos, Alzate, Cucurella, Moder, Allister, Welbeck

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rüdiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Mount, Lukaku

A good sign for tonight?

2022-01-18T19:18:36.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-01-18T18:59:48.000Z

Welcome back to our live coverage of the matches today, which include Chelsea's Premier League visit to Brighton and Juventus taking on Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia.

Stay tuned for team news and all the build-up!

