Matchday LIVE: Southampton vs Burnley, Newcastle vs Spurs, Man Utd vs Brighton & all today's football

100 - Chris Wood's penalty was the 100th taken in the Premier League this season, and the 83rd to be converted - only in three other campaigns have we seen more goals scored from the penalty spot.
Burnley go ahead from the spot!
Burnley have taken an early lead in the game thanks to a VAR-assisted penalty decision.
Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters was deemend to have fouled Erik Pieters inside the box and Chris Wood stepped up to send it past Fraser Forster.
It's 1-0 to the Clarets after 12 minutes.
12' GOAL!!! Burnley lead at St Mary's through Wood's penalty.
What have the managers said? 🗣
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is hoping to move away from the drop zone today.
"It's an important game for both teams and the team that wins today has a little bit more space between them and the relegation zone. So it's an important game for both teams I think," the German coach told Sky Sports.
Sean Dyche said: "They're a good outfit. We said that earlier in the season. They've had a bit of a tough time since Christmas - that can happen, the Premier League is an unforgiving place, we've been on the wrong side of that ourselves. We've got on the right side of it recently and we've got to continue doing that."
What games are on today? 📅
Here are some of Sunday's main fixtures ⚽️
• Southampton vs Burnley (12 noon)
• Newcastle United vs Tottenham (2:05pm)
• Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen (2:30pm)
• Elche vs Real Betis (3:15pm)
• Aston Villa vs Fulham (4:30pm)
• Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin (5pm)
• Cadiz vs Valencia (5:30pm)
• Man Utd vs Brighton (7:30pm)
• Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid (8pm)
All times BST
Nice day for a game of ball ☀️
Sunny St Mary's
What's in store today? 😍
Today's big game involves Manchester United as they look to pull away from Leicester City and close the gap to Manchester City with a win against Brighton.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had their unbeaten run halted by Leicester in the FA Cup before the international break, but have been in impressive form in the league and will be keen to get off on the right foot again as they look to finish the season strongly.
Before that, Jose Mourinho locks horns with Steve Bruce as Tottenham take on Newcastle United in game that some have disparagingly dubbed 'El Jurassico', while Aston Villa take on Fulham too.
Elsewhere, there is a Berlin derby in Germany as Union face Hertha and Atletico Madrid will be aiming to continue their sensational campaign as they take on Sevilla in La Liga.
The Ings factor ⭐️
Southampton and Burnley go into their game locked level on points, but Burnley have an edge in the form table, having gone unbeaten in their last three fixtures - including a win over Everton at Goodison Park.
Though the Saints won in the FA Cup against Bournemouth last time out, their league form has been disappointing. Nevertheless, they may have a psychological edge, having won the reverse game in September, while the return of attacking duo Danny Ings and Theo Walcott is a welcome boost.
Some good news...
Today's games may be played behind closed doors, but there was some good news earlier today with the announcement that fans would be allowed at the Carabao Cup final. 🙌
While Wembley won't be packed, a limited number of spectators will be in attendance, with the UK authorities and EFL using the game between Man City and Tottenham as a test event.
🚨 Southampton vs Burnley teams🚨
The XIs have been announced for today's first game in the Premier League.
Here is the Southampton XI, which sees the return of Danny Ings and Theo Walcott:
The Southampton side to line-up against Burnley:
🔙 @IngsDanny
The #SaintsFC side to line-up against #BurnleyFC: pic.twitter.com/80hbjGQbrY
And here is Burnley's XI:
LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Southampton this afternoon.
Chris Wood partners Matej Vydra in attack, with Dwight McNeil and Johann Berg Gudmundsson on the flanks. 👊#SOUBUR | #UTC | @eToro
Good morning and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
We'll be bringing you all the action from today's games, including:
• Southampton vs Burnley (12 noon)
• Newcastle United vs Tottenham (2:05pm)
• Aston Villa vs Fulham (4:30pm)
• Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin (5pm)
• Man Utd vs Brighton (7:30pm)
• Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid (8pm)
And more!
(All times BST)