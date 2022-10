According to Calcio Mercato, Italy forward Nicolo Zaniolo could soon sign a new contract with AS Roma amid Juventus links.

The 23-year-old Italian international was subject of a heavy interest from the likes of Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur throughout the summer transfer window.

Apparently, he could be about to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Giallorossi after a verbal agreement was reached. However, the new deal reportedly contains a buyout clause worth between €50m and €60m.