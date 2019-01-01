January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Liverpool, Bayern and Dortmund in for Werner

Liverpool, Bayern and Dortmund in for Werner
RB Leipzig will sell the forward if he does not sign a new deal
Timo Werner has no shortage of suitors as Liverpool, Bayern and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in the RB Leipzig forward, according to ESPN.
Bayern have long been seen as the favourite, with Werner hinting that he'd like to remain in Germany, although Dortmund can offer Werner a more regular starting role.
Liverpool are also said to be interested, with Jurgen Klopp being an admirer of Werner, who could occupy any of the three positions in Liverpool's attack.
RB Leipzig hope Werner will still decide to remain, but are prepared to sell in the summer if he does not commit to a new deal.
Gracia: Doucoure will stay at Watford
Javi Gracia says PSG target Abdoulaye Doucoure will remain with Watford.
The midfielder, who is currently injured, said he was "flattered" by PSG's interest, but Gracia says the club will be holding onto the French star.
West Ham prepare move for Adams
West Ham are set to make a deadline day push to sign Birmingham's Che Adams, according to the Sun.
Adams has scored 14 goals this season for Birmingham, and West Ham see the forward as a player that can help add a new dimension to the attack.
The Championship side are currently under an EFL transfer embargo and insist they won't sell, while Southampton are also said to be in the race to sign the forward.
Inter target Alves
As the club hunts for an experienced central defender, Inter have turned attention towards Parma's Bruno Alves, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.
Monaco have been linked with Inter's Miranda in recent weeks, intensifying the club's search for defensive help.
Croatian international Dominoj Vida and Sassuolo's Gian Marco Ferrari are also options for the Serie A club.
Gueye asks Everton to sanction PSG move
Idrissa Gueye has asked Everton to let him leave the club to joins Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky Sports.
The move is seen as a dream move for the midfielder, and Gueye has written to the club begging them to allow him to go.
So far, the club has insisted Gueye is not for sale, although PSG are expected to increase their offer to test Everton's stance.