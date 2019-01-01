January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Chelsea reject Barca's Willian-Malcom swap offer

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has claimed he never doubted Tammy Abraham would leave the club, despite speculation linking him with a move to Wolves and Crystal Palace.

“It’s been messy from the outside, but I couldn’t see him going anywhere,” he told reporters.

“I said that from the start, I’d have been amazed if he had gone anywhere, and I’ve told Tammy that before.

“My understanding was that if Chelsea wanted to bring him back to play for them. They had no intention of selling him, I didn’t think they’d pull him back to send him out on loan again - he’s been out three times on loan already.”