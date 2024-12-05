New 0 posts
FIFA Club World Cup draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea, Inter Miami, Bayern Munich and all 32 teams learn opponents
Summary
- Al Ahly FC join Inter Miami in Group A
- FC Salzburg drawn into Group H with Real Madrid
- Tim Weah, Weston McKennie and Juventus join Man City in Group G
- Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund drawn into Group F
- Chelsea drawn into Group D
- Real Madrid land in Group H
- Manchester City lead Group G
- The draw begins
- It's draw day: A new era of the FIFA Club World Cup has arrived