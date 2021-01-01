Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Cole backs Blues for FA Cup glory

Thomas Tuchel has quipped about the time he used to go in goal to help break the ice ahead of cup finals with Borussia Dortmund, as he prepares to be the first German to manage in the FA Cup's showpiece game.

"I gave a lot of confidence to my players!" he told the club's official website. "[But] you cannot do it artificially, sometimes it happens, and anything that can mean laughter is always very welcome.

"But if you try too hard to make the group smile, it will not happen. It has to come naturally."