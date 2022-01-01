Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool & more learn opponents

Was Real Madrid's road to winning last season's Champions League the toughest of all-time? Having faced Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff in the group stage, Ancelotti's side embarked on an extremely tough run to the final.

PSG were the opponents in the last 16 and Real Madrid were 3-2 victors on aggregrate. Then came reigning champions Chelsea who were on the receiving end of a 5-4 aggregate scoreline following one of the most entertaining second legs ever to be played.

Another two fantastic games followed in the semi-final where Los Blancos were able to come back from a 4-3 first-leg deficit to beat Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate. Finally, it was a showdown with Klopp's Liverpool at the Stade de France where a singular goal was enough to ensure the trophy would be returning to the Bernabeu for the 14th time.