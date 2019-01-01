Ballon d'Or 2019 winner live blog: Van Dijk, Messi & Ronaldo vie for best player of the year award

📝 Ballon d'Or full list of nominees
Here are the nominees for the best men & women's players.
Ballon d'Or 2019: Messi, Ronaldo & Van Dijk head up list of 30 nominees
Men:
Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero, Frenkie de Jong, Hugo Lloris, Dusan Tadic, Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Donny van de Beek, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alisson, Matthijs de Ligt, Karim Benzema, Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk, Bernardo Silva, Son Heung-min, Robert Lewandowski, Roberto Firmino, Lionel Messi, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Kalidou Koulibaly, Antoine Griezmann, Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard, Marquinhos, Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix
Women:
Sam Kerr, Ellen White, Nilla Fischer, Amandine Henry, Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan, Vivianne Miedema, Dzsenifer Marozsan, Pernille Harder, Sarah Bouhaddi, Megan Rapinoe, Lieke Martens, Sari van Veenendal, Wendie Renard, Rose Lavelle, Marta, Ada Hegerberg, Kosovare Asllani , Sofia Jakobsson, Tobin Heath
Lewandowski is the first to arrive at the ceremony's red carpet!
WOW! @lewy_official from @FCBayern is already here! 👀 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/2tXHd1zZzw— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
⏰ Ballon d'Or ceremony: What time it starts & how to watch
Here's what you need to know to follow this year's ceremony!
What time does the ceremony start?
The red carpet part that preambles the official ceremony is set to start at 6:30pm GMT (1:30pm ET), while the ceremony proper is due to begin at 7:30pm GMT (2:30pm ET).
Where does the ceremony take place?
It will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
How can I watch the ceremony?
You'll be able to watch the ceremony through France Football's broadcast.
Hello and welcome to our 2019 Ballon d'Or ceremony live blog coverage!
We're back for another round of the esteemed awards ceremony that only recognises the very best in football. Luka Modric is the defending winner of last year's men's award, but he isn't up for nomination this year – the first time that a Ballon d'Or winner hasn't been nominated for the following year's bracket.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are perennial favourites once again, however, though Virgil van Dijk could very well pip the duo to the top prize.
So sit back, relax, grab a cuppa and follow along as the rest of the evening unfolds, starting with red carpet shenanigans and more!