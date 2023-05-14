Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is in for a bumper pay rise after an impressive first season in the Premier League.

Martinez set to be given huge pay increase

Defender is not signing a new deal

Will have to wait for ownership saga to end

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez quickly established himself as a vital member of Manchester United's squad after signing last summer, creating a formidable partnership alongside Raphael Varane. The Argentine defender's importance is expected to be recognised, with Erik ten Hag willing to hand his defender a £50,000 ($62,300/€57,000) pay rise at the end of the season, according to The Sun.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender will not be penning a new deal, rather his basic salary will just be updated, but he will have to wait until the saga surrounding Manchester United's ownership has finalised.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Martinez had started 24 Premier League games this season before a metatarsal fracture against Sevilla in the first-leg of their Europa League clash ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ & MAN UTD? It is unlikely that the no-nonsense defender will be fit again this season, meaning he will miss some vital games as United look to qualify for next season's Champions League and win the FA Cup against rivals Manchester City.