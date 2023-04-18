Lisandro Martinez delivers Man Utd injury update after undergoing surgery on metatarsal fracture

Lisandro Martinez has started his recovery from a season-ending injury at Manchester United, with successful surgery being taken in.

Injury sustained against Sevilla

Campaign brought to a close

Has gone under the knife

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina international defender, who helped his country to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022, has seen his debut campaign at Old Trafford brought to a close by an unfortunate metatarsal fracture suffered while facing Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals. Martinez has been forced to go under the knife, but that procedure played out as planned and the combative 25-year-old is now ready to begin his rehabilitation – with the hope being that he will be raring to go again for the Red Devils in 2023-24.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez has said in a post on Instagram as he recovers in hospital: “Everything went really well, thanks to God! Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recovery.”

WHAT NEXT? Martinez followed Erik ten Hag to Manchester from Ajax in the summer of 2022 and, after facing early questions of his height when presented with a Premier League challenge, has taken in 45 appearances for United this term – helping them to bring a six-year wait for major silverware to a close when savouring Carabao Cup final glory against Newcastle.