The Lionesses have shown their support for the Spanish national team ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash with Scotland.

Ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash Friday, England and Scotland have decided to show solidarity with the Spanish national team players, following the controversy involving Jenni Hermoso and disgraced former RFEF president Luis Rubiales.

Both teams have worn white wristbands with "Se Acabo" on, which translates to 'It's over," after the resignation of Rubiales from his position.

Their support arrives after Spain's World Cup victory against Sarina Wiegman's side was tarnished by Rubiales kissing Hermoso during the post-match celebrations.

Article continues below

In the aftermath of the incident, Rubiales resigned from his role with the players opting to boycott national team duties until severe changes were made.

Speaking in support of the Spanish players recently, England boss Wiegman outlined how the women's game still has a "long way to go" in football and society. “We all know the issues around the Spanish team and it really hurts me as a coach, as mother of two daughters, as a wife and as a human being,” Wiegman said."

“The game has grown so much, but there’s also still a long way to go in women’s football and in society. And I would like to dedicate this award to the Spanish team, the team that plays in the World Cup such great football. This team deserves to be celebrated and deserves to be listened to and I’m going to give them again a big applause and I hope you will join.”

The Lionesses also released a statement on the matter to voice their support for the players, which said: "Unacceptable actions allowed to happen by a sexist and patriarchal organisation. Abuse is abuse and we have all seen the truth."

"The behaviour of those who think they are invincible must not be tolerated and people shouldn't need convincing to take action against any form of harassment. We all stand with you, @jennihermoso and all players of the Spanish team."