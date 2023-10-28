'Like coming home again' - Lionesses and Man Utd star Mary Earps responds to fan reaction after starring for England in Belgium Nations League victory

Mary Earps described playing at Leicester City as 'like coming home again', after the Lionesses beat Belgium 1-0 in the Nations League.

England won 1-0 at the King Power

Lauren Hemp scored the only goal of the game

Earps was cheered on throughout the contest

WHAT HAPPENED? Having found herself accused of ignoring supporters in recent days, the Manchester United goalkeeper insisted she was happy to be back at the club where it all started for her, as Sarina Wiegman's side saw off Belgium on Friday evening courtesy of a clean sheet.

WHAT THEY SAID: ''It's a special feeling, obviously. I kind of grew up playing for this club and I feel like I spent a lot of my development at this club,'' Earps told England's official channels. ''So it's kind of special and it feels like kind of coming home again, but in an England shirt. Last time I played here I was 15-16, out of the season when the pitch was being redone.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having come in for some criticism over the last few months, it is worth remembering Earps' heroics during England's eventual run to the 2023 World Cup final, as they narrowly lost out to Spain. The Red Devils goalkeeper was also subject to plenty of interest from Arsenal in the summer, something she insists was hard to deal with on a personal level.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND AND EARPS? England once again face off against Belgium in their second consecutive Nations League clash on Tuesday, with that game taking place at the Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven.