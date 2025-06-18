Lionel Messi tops MLS jersey sales list for third straight season, with Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez a close second

The Argentine remains the commercial king of MLS, topping the MLS jersey sales charts for a third straight year

MLS

WHAT HAPPENED

Major League Soccer and Fanatics released the latest jersey sales rankings based on transactions at MLSstore.com, and - no surprise - Lionel Messi held his position atop the list for the third straight season.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has continued to drive merchandise sales since his arrival in 2023, followed closely by Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez, and Atlanta United's Miguel Almirón in third place. San Diego FC's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe round out the top five.

MLS

THE TOP 10 TOP-SELLING MLS JERSEYS

1. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

2. Luis Suarez (Inter Miami)

3. Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United)

4. Hirving “Chucky” Lozano (San Diego FC)

5. Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew)

6. Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

7. Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte FC)

8. Diego Chara (Portland Timbers)

9. Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC)

10. Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew)

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The jersey sales list showcases the league's impressive diversity, with 12 different MLS clubs represented among the top sellers. International pedigree is clearly reflected, as three players - Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Olivier Giroud - are World Cup winners.

The domestic talent pipeline remains strong as well with five USMNT representatives, including promising youngster Benjamin Cremaschi, alongside veterans like Jesus Ferreira and Jordan Morris, among others.

Imagn

WHAT’S NEXT?

With Seattle Sounders, LAFC and Inter Miami all participating in the FIFA Club World Cup, their focus will be on attempting to get out of the group stages. The Herons face FC Porto on Thursday, the Sounders will compete against French giants PSG next Monday, while LAFC will take on Tunisian side ES Tunis on Friday.