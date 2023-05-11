Lionel Messi sends Sergio Busquets heartfelt message after he calls time on Barcelona career: ‘As a player and a person you are a perfect 10’

Lionel Messi sent a heartfelt message to Sergio Busquets, and hailed him "as a perfect 10" after the midfielder called time on his Barcelona career.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine shared an incredible bond with Busquets during his stint with the Catalan club. In fact, Messi has taken the pitch for a whooping 567 matches along with the midfielder in a Barcelona jersey - more than any other player in his career. Together they won three Champions Leagues, eight La Liga titles and seven Copa del Rey titles. Even after Messi left for Paris, their friendship continued to blossom and the duo, along with Jordi Alba, was spotted having dinner in Barcelona in April.

WHAT THEY SAID: After Busquets announced his departure from his boyhood club, Messi wrote on Instagram: "On the pitch always a five but in reality as a player and as a person you are a 10, Busi. I wish you the best in your new stage and always, both you and your family. Thank you for on and off the pitch, there were so many moments we spent together, many good and some also complicated...They will stay forever! Big hug, @5sergiob."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After making over 700 appearances with Barcelona, Busquets might reunite with Messi in the next stage of his career. According to El Chiringuito, Busquets will agree to a two-year contract in the Middle East, while, AFP have reported that Messi has already made up his mind to switch to the Saudi Pro League, after his contract ends with PSG in the summer, with Al-Hilal being touted as the possible destination.

WHAT NEXT? Busquets is on course to lift his ninth La Liga title with Barcelona and a victory in the Catalan derby against Espanyol on Sunday will be enough to be crowned as the champions of Spain. Meanwhile, Messi will be in action against Ajaccio on Saturday in a Ligue 1 fixture.