Lionel Messi set for PSG contract extension as MLS rumours put on hold

Lionel Messi has reached a verbal agreement on a contract extension with PSG, GOAL's Ruben Uria reports.

Agreement for at least one more season

Potential for additional year on top

Deal made in principle but not yet official

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Argentina icon said he wouldn't discuss a new contract until after the World Cup, and negotiations seem to have moved quickly since his triumph, with a new deal being agreed 72 hours after Argentina lifted the trophy, GOAL can confirm.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision to stay in France has postponed potential plans to leave the continent to join MLS, as had been reported in recent months. He will spurn American interest for now, and continue his club career in Paris, with PSG set to compete for a Ligue 1 and Champions league title over the coming months.

Inter Miami had been one of the clubs most strongly linked with a move for Messi. The Argentine is believed to enjoy holidays in Miami and various reports had stated that his representatives were in discussions over a potential transfer to MLS, but now that idea appears dead and buried - at least for the time being.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi will return to Paris after a World Cup triumph. The club have their eyes set on a league and European double.