Lionel Messi presented with eye-catching custom shirt by Argentine first division club in honour of World Cup triumph

Argentine first division side Club Almirante Brown have paid tribute to Lionel Messi and his World Cup heroics with a special custom-made shirt.

Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory

Club Almirante Brown pay tribute to success

Hand over special shirt to Argentina captain

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi was spotted posing with an unusual shirt after being named the best male player at the FIFA awards in Paris. Argentine side Club Almirante Brown have produced an eye-catching jersey to commemorate the team's World Cup success. The club have even produced a special version for Messi with the Paris Saint-Germain star's name and famous No. 10 on the back, which he was happy to show off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina remain hopeful that Messi could play in the next World Cup, even though the forward will be almost 39 by the time the next edition rolls around. Manager Lionel Scaloni has already said he is optimistic his captain will feature in the 2026 tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The forward faces a big week with PSG at home and abroad. The Ligue 1 champions take on Nantes on Saturday and then head to Bayern Munich on Wednesday for the second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.