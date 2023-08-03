Lionel Messi sells out a stadium in 10 minutes! All tickets for Argentine's first away game for Inter Miami against FC Dallas snapped up immediately

Lionel Messi's first away game for Inter Miami has sold out within 10 minutes, as the wild US hype around the Argentine continues.

Messi has scored five in three games

First away game against FC Dallas

MLS fans lapping up his performances

WHAT HAPPENED? Since touching down in Miami last month, World Cup winning Argentina captain Lionel Messi has not stopped grabbing headlines. His impact on the team has been impressive, if unsurprising, with two goals against Orlando City bringing his total haul for Inter Miami up to five in three. And MLS fans are taking notice — tickets for Messi's first away game against FC Dallas sold out after just 10 minutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match in question is a Round of 16 clash in the Leagues Cup, a tournament which takes place each year between clubs from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX. With tickets selling out in just 10 minutes, according to Bloomberg, the demand from supporters highlights how desperate US soccer fans are to see the league's greatest new acquisition — and arguably the greatest football player of all time — live in the flesh.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The sellout is even more remarkable when you consider the price of tickets for the match, with the cheapest seats available for a whopping $299, while official resale tickets are going for more than $600. A total of 20,000 people will squeeze into FC Dallas' Toyota Stadium for Messi's first away match in MLS.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? Messi's arrival at Inter Miami has seriously lifted the mood at the club/ Before the Argentina legend joined, a barren run of 10 defeats in 13 games led to former boss Phil Neville's sacking. Since then, the club's fortunes have been turned round, and Messi has been instrumental in helping secure three consecutive wins for Inter Miami. Next up, they face FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup.