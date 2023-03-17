Lionel Messi's father has hit out on social media against a series of reports concerning his son and his situation at Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's future has been dominating headlines across Europe, with the forward out of contract at PSG and yet to extend his deal. This has led to speculation about Messi's current situation and a series of reports which have been angrily denied by his father. Jorge Messi took to Instagram to hit out at claims that his son left training early on Friday after falling out with PSG coach Christophe Galtier as well as reports regarding his future in the French capital.

WHAT THEY SAID: Messi Snr made his feelings quite clear about the reports. "How long are they going to lie??? Where are the tests??? Ahhh what is it all fake... OK!!!" he wrote on social media. "For many what to put I don't know believe nothing... WE ARE NOT GOING TO TOLERATE MORE INVENTIONS TO GAIN FOLLOWERS," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's still not clear where Messi will play his football next season. Galtier has insisted the forward is happy in Paris, while Saudi side Al-Hilal are reportedly set to offer Lionel Messi a huge deal to head to the Middle East. Journalist Guillem Balague has ruled out the possibility of Messi returning to Newell's Old Boys and has said the Argentina international "wants to continue in elite football."

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG are back in Ligue 1 action on Sunday against Rennes at the Parc des Princes.