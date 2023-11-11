Lionel Messi's 'Noche d'Or' goes wrong! Argentine superstar left red-faced as Inter Miami lose NYCFC friendly organised to celebrate Ballon d'Or triumph

Lionel Messi's 'Noche d'Or' ends in disappointment as Inter Miami lose New York City FC friendly organized to celebrate Ballon d'Or triumph.

'Noche d'Or' intended for Messi's Ballon d'Or celebration

Miami lost 2-1 to NYCFC

Messi, Busquets, Alba feature in disappointing result

WHAT HAPPENED? In a tribute game to celebrate Messi's record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or, the Herons suffered a 2-1 loss to their familiar MLS rivals. The 'Noche d'Or' or "Golden Night" friendly was organized by MLS and aimed to provide Messi with a proper celebration with the fans as he presented his Golden Ball trophy to the Miami faithful.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite starting star players like Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, Miami were outplayed which dampened the spirit at Fort Lauderdale after the final whistle. Fans, expecting to witness a celebration, were disappointed as NYCFC took control, with Talles Magno and Julian Fernandez scoring for the visitors while substitute Robert Robinson got a consolation goal for Miami.

Fernandez, the 19-year-old talent from Argentina, stole the spotlight as Messi was left a frustrated figure in attack. However, the match also served as a preparation for Messi for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil during the November international break after Miami's China tour was cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances".

WHAT NEXT? Messi will return to competitive action on Friday when the Albiceleste take on Uruguay at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. However, all eyes are on the marquee match against Brazil on November 21 at the Maracana where the two rivals will reignite their rivalry.