Lindelof encouraged by Maguire partnership as Man Utd are linked with Koulibaly raid

The Red Devils have seen a big-money move for a Napoli centre-half mooted, but their Swedish star feels they already have the perfect pairing

Victor Lindelof is taking plenty of encouragement from his budding partnership with Harry Maguire at , with the Swede seeing no reason why further reinforcements would be considered.

Rumours ahead of the next transfer window have suggested that the Red Devils may dip back into the market for another centre-half.

Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly is said to be registering on Premier League radars once more, with United seeing their name thrown into the pot alongside that of arch-rivals .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has, however, seen those already at his disposal offer plenty of promise over recent months.

Prior to English football shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic, problematic leaks at the back had started to be plugged.

Clean sheets have been collected on a regular basis, with Lindelof impressing alongside £80 million ($97m) man Maguire.

The international has told United’s official website of his pairing with the Red Devils’ current captain: “Well, yeah, it’s been great playing with Harry a lot this season.

“It’s very important to play a lot of games together and you learn a lot from each other.

“The more games you play, the better you get as players and so it’s been great as we’ve been helping each other a lot and getting some good results.”

Lindelof added: “I think we’ve been improving lately as well, before the break. We had a lot of clean sheets and performed well.

“It’s been great but I’ve played with some others as well this season and we have some really good players in that position.

“It’s always a pleasure to play alongside everyone. But I’ve played with Harry a lot this season and it’s been great.”

Lindelof has been handed 35 appearances by Solskjaer this season and feels both he and United as a collective are heading in the right direction under the guidance of their Norwegian coach.

The 25-year-old said: “Of course, Ole is very important for myself and all the players.

“He’s the boss and makes the decisions on how he wants us to play. He helps us a lot in the daily training and stuff so it’s been great.

“Hopefully, we can keep improving under him and get some good results in the future. That’s what everyone wants and is working hard for.”