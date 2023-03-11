'Liar!' - Karim Benzema DESTROYS France boss Didier Deschamps on Instagram after he's left furious by 'one truth' injury interview

Karim Benzema lashed out at Didier Deschamps and referred to him as a "liar" after the France manager gave an interview about his World Cup injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid striker picked up an injury in training and was sent home before the tournament kicked off in Qatar. Benzema's legal representative, Karim Djaziri, insisted that his client would have been fit for the knockout rounds of France's World Cup campaign in Qatar and backed his claims with a supporting video. However, in a recent interview with Le Parisien, Deschamps claimed that he did not ask Benzema to leave and instead insisted that it was the striker's decision.

WHAT DID DESCHAMPS SAY?: "In every situation, there is only one truth and Karim knows that. He joined us on November 14 after a period of semi-inactivity with his club," Deschamps said. "He followed an individual programme, and his return to full training was pushed back. I wasn’t planning on having him back to full fitness for the match against Australia, unlike for Raphael [Varane]. When Karim injured himself, our team doctor went with him to the Aspetar clinic to undergo an MRI scan. Karim showed the results to someone who folllows him [medically] at Real Madrid, who also gave him an opinion. When he was back at the hotel, it was already past midnight. I went to see Karim in the room with the doctor, who gave me a summary of the scan.

"We stayed together about twenty minutes. As I was leaving I told him: 'Karim, there’s no rush, you can organise your return with the Team Manager'. When I woke up, I found out he had left. That’s his decision, he won’t say otherwise, I understand and respect it."

HOW DID BENZEMA RESPOND?: Benzema denied the claims made by Deschamps and responded on his Instagram where he captioned a story post with "What audacity", in reference to the interview. In the next story, he uploaded a video of a man saying, "Liar! Yes, you, liar. You lie. You're a great liar!". In the caption, he further mocked the coach by writing "Sacred Didier" along with a clown emoji.

WHAT NEXT? After finishing as runners-up to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, the France Football Federation chose to extend Deschamps' contract until 2026. Benzema, meanwhile, decided to end his international career following France's defeat in the final amid a tumultuous relationship with Deschamps.