Liam Millar joins Kilmarnock on loan from Liverpool

The Canadian international will move to the Scottish side for the rest of the season

Liverpool youngster Liam Millar has joined Kilmarnock on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old forward signed a new long-term contract with the Reds on Thursday before travelling to Scotland to finalise his switch.

Already a full international with Canada, Millar will now provide an extra option for Steve Clarke’s side, who have been a surprise package in this season’s Scottish Premier League.

Killie currently sit third in the table, level on points with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and just six behind leaders Celtic.