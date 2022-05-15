Lewandowski given transfer warning by Bayern president Hainer as Barcelona-linked striker told he's staying until 2023

Robert Lewandowski has been given a transfer warning by Herbert Hainer, with the Bayern Munich president insisting that the Barcelona-linked striker will stay put until 2023.

Lewandowski has spent the last eight years of his career at Bayern, winning 17 trophies, including eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

The 33-year-old only has one year left on his contract, however, and confirmed that he will not be signing an extension after the club's 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg on Saturday.

What has Lewandowski said?

"I can confirm that I spoke to Hasan [Salihamidzic] and informed him that the decision was made... and that I am not extending my contract with FC Bayern," Lewandowski told Sky Germany.

"Both sides have to think about the future. It's best if we find the best solution for both sides."

The Polish frontman also opened the door to a summer exit while claiming that he has yet to receive a renewal offer from Bayern.

"It's quite possible that this was my last game for Bayern. We have to find the best solution for me and for the club. I didn't get an offer!" he told reporters after the Wolfsburg draw.

How has Hainer responded to Lewandowski?

Barcelona has been mooted as the most likely next destination for Lewandowski, but Hainer has ruled out the possibility of selling a prized asset this year.

The Bayern president has insisted that Lewandowski will honour his contract, telling Sport 1: “Lewandowski has a contract until June 2023 and will play for us until then.

"When you sign a contract, you can't speak of 'forcing' someone to fulfil it…”

Hainer also reacted to Lewandowski's comments on not being offered an extension, expressing his understanding that the striker actually rejected a proposal from club CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"Oliver and Hasan made him an offer for an extension. Apparently that wasn't accepted," he said.

Hainer added on Barca's interest in Lewandowski: "Players like Lewandowski permanently receive offers from other clubs, it is nothing new.

"We already had the case in 2019 when Robert flirted with Real Madrid. FC Bayern knows this situation."

