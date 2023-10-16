Revealed: How Man City stand to profit if Liverpool sign Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane

Manchester City could earn around £8m if Liverpool complete a move for Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool have been linked with a £80 million ($97m) transfer for Sane as they look for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah. And that would see Sane's former club City cash-in to the tune of £8m ($10m). GOAL has learned that City included a 10% sell-on clause into the €49 million (£44.2m/$51m) deal they struck with Bayern in the summer of 2020.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sane helped City win back-to-back Premier League titles, including pipping Liverpool to the 2018-19 crown on the final day of the season, scoring 39 goals and contributing 46 assists across 135 appearances. He has been a key player for Bayern and has already scored seven goals this season and is one of the few players on the market who could replace Salah at Liverpool. The Egyptian was the subject of an eye-watering bid from Al-Ittihad which the Reds rejected as the transfer window was about to close but it is expected that the Saudi club will make another bid for the forward next year.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEROY SANE? The forward is set to take on Mexico for Germany in an international friendly on Wednesday. He returns to Bundesliga action with Bayern against Mainz on Saturday.