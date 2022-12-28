Leeds United vs Manchester City: Lineups & LIVE Updates

The Cityzens look to shorten the gap at the top of the table with a win against Leeds

Both Manchester City and Leeds United lost their last matches before the World Cup in thrillers against Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. For City, the loss meant going a step away from the top of the table. For Leeds, it meant a step closer to the relegation zone.

Manchester City have been rampant this season after signing Erling Haaland who seems to be breaking scoring records every week and is on course to break a few more. However, they still find themselves 8 points away from league leaders Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand.

Getting a win against Leeds United may not be as easy as it seems on paper. Despite their position on the table, Leeds have been giant killers this season. They convincingly defeated Chelsea at home earlier in the campaign, then clinched a last-minute victory against Liverpool at Anfield in October. A win against Manchester City would help them get their season back on the correct trajectory.

Leeds United vs Manchester City predicted lineups

Leeds United XI (4-2-3-1): Klaesson; Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk; Roca, Forshaw; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; Gelhardt

Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; B. Silva, Haaland, Foden

Leeds United vs Manchester City LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming opponents

Manchester City will next host Everton on New Year's Eve. They will then travel to London for a tough encounter against rivals Chelsea on January 6th, followed by another game against the Blues this time at home in the FA Cup.