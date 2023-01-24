Leeds contact Juventus over McKennie transfer as USMNT star touted for Premier League switch before January deadline

Leeds United have reportedly contacted Juventus over a potential transfer for USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie.

Juventus ready to offload McKennie

Leeds join race to sign midfielder

McKennie wants to continue at a top-tier club

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus are said to be willing to cut ties with McKennie before the January transfer deadline as they are eager to add fresh blood in midfield. Leeds have now emerged as suitors for the 24-year-old, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that they have approached Juve over a possible deal. The report also suggests that having an American manager in Jesse Marsch might convince McKennie to take up the offer at Elland Road.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder has been linked to several Premier League clubs in the January transfer window, including Aston Villa, Tottenham and Bournemouth. However, according to Calciomercato, he had earlier rejected Bournemouth as he wants to continue his career at a top-tier club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After joining Juve from Schalke permanently back in July 2021, following a loan spell, McKennie is yet to truly shine in Turin with just 13 goals and five assists to his name from 96 games across all competitions. It has been reported that the Bianconeri are looking to replace him with either Brighton's Alexis MacAllister or free agent Isco.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCKENNIE? With the winter transfer deadline fast approaching, McKennie, who is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2025 at Juventus, is set to make an imminent decision over his future. The Premier League seems to be his most likely next destination, but it remains to be seen whether Leeds can get a deal over the line.