League Two play-offs 2023: Fixtures, dates and teams in the race for promotion to League One

Teams finishing fourth to seventh in League Two battle for a place in League One, and here's everything you need to know about the play-offs.

Promotion and relegation are part of the game, and a place in England's third tier is up for grabs through the League Two play-offs where four teams will battle each other in a gruelling contest after the end of the regular season.

Ahead of the 2022-23 edition of the League Two play-offs, GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including the teams involved, fixture dates, how to watch live on TV and more.

What are League Two play-offs?

The teams finishing in the top three spots in the regular League Two season will gain automatic promotion to League One, while the fourth team to make it to England's third tier will be decided between the fourth to seventh-placed teams.

As per the format, the team finishing fourth will face the seventh-best side in the season, while the teams in fifth and sixth places face each other over two-legged semi-finals that will be played on a home and away basis.

The winners of each semi-final will face off in the final.

Which teams could qualify for the League Two play-offs 2023?

The table below is an indication of the clubs that are more likely to qualify for the League Two play-offs.

League Two 2022-23 table

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Leyton Orient 41 24 12 5 +29 84 2 Northampton Town 42 20 14 8 +17 74 3 Stevenage 41 20 13 8 +18 73 4 Stockport County 42 20 11 11 +24 71 5 Carlisle United 42 19 14 9 +23 71 6 Bradford City 41 19 14 8 +19 71 7 Mansfield Town 41 18 12 11 +16 66 8 Salford City 42 19 9 14 +15 66 9 Barrow 42 18 8 16 -1 62 10 Sutton United 42 15 12 15 -5 57

Last updated: April 16, 2023

With the 2022-23 League Two regular season at its business end, Leyton Orient don't look like they will be caught considering they have an 10-point lead at the summit.

However, Northampton Town and Stevenage are challenged for the next two promotion spots by the likes of Stockport, Carlisle, and Bradford City, followed by last season's play-off runners-up Mansfield Town and Salford City.

When are the League Two play-offs 2023?

The final round of the 2022-23 League Two regular season should be played on May 8, 2023.

Given that the play-off semi-finals are normally a week after the league finishes, the first leg of the play-off semi-final is expected to be slated for the weekend beginning May 13, 2023.

When and where is the League Two play-off 2023 final?

The League Two play-off 2023 final will be played on Saturday, May 27, 2023, and before the League One and Championship play-off finals that may be on the same date.

The 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium traditionally hosts the League Two play-off final and will continue to be the venue in 2023.

Known as 'The Home of Football' in England, Wembley is one of the most iconic football stadiums in the world, playing host to some of the biggest games, including the European Championship and Champions League finals.

Where to watch League Two play-offs 2023 on TV and stream?

Sky Sports Football/Main Event will showcase the League Two play-offs in the United Kingdom (UK), with live streaming available on Sky GO. Sky Sports Main Event can be accessed on channel 401 and Sky Sports Football is on channel 403.

Streaming service ESPN Plus (ESPN+) will show the League Two play-off semi-finals and final in the United States (U.S). A subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year and can be purchased through the ESPN app or on ESPN.com.

How much is winning the League Two play-offs worth?

League Two clubs are believed to pocket around £900,000 per season, and that could go up to £1.3 million or more after earning their promotion bonus of around £400,000.

It's obviously not as much as the initial benefit that runs to the tune of £100 million for winning the Championship play-offs, but is nonetheless a handsome reward for making it out of England's lowest professional tier.

Who won the League Two play-offs in 2022?

Port Vale secured League One promotion with a 3-0 victory over Mansfield Town in the 2022 League Two play-off final in front of 37,303 spectators at Wembley.

After finishing the regular 2021-22 League Two season in fifth spot and two places above fellow-finalists Mansfield Town, the Valiants were handed a 20th-minute lead through Kian Harratt before James Wilson doubled the lead in four minutes. Malvind Benning sealed the deal late in the second half.

Port Vale hence joined Forest Green Rovers, Exeter City and Bristol Rovers in League One for 2022-23.