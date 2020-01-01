Lautaro faces greed accusation as Sosa wonders why Inter striker would want Barcelona move

The former Nerazzurri striker fears finances may be driving a reported switch to Camp Nou, with the Argentine already part of a “great team”

Financial factors may be driving Lautaro Martinez towards , claims Ruben Sosa, with the forward told that he is already “part of a great team”.

The 22-year-old has offered no indication that he will be pushing for a switch to Camp Nou, but others are doing that for him.

Speculation regarding a big-money move to Spain continues to build for a hot prospect who only arrived in European football from Racing in 2018. Rapid progress has been made by the international since then, to the point that he is now wanted alongside fellow countryman Lionel Messi in Catalunya.

More teams

It is easy to see why Barca would want to buy into such potential, as they seek a long-term successor to Luis Suarez in the No.9 role, but Sosa fears individual ambition may not be the biggest driver. For the former Inter striker, too many players are now more concerned with personal gain rather than loyalty and commitment to any given cause.

Sosa told La Cuarta of the Lautaro rumours: “I don’t know what he wants. He’s a guy who’s part of a great team like Inter. I don’t know what the players think, they go to a team for four years and after a year they want to change to get more money. They’re thinking a lot about money.”

While reluctant to speculate on what the future could hold for Lautaro, Sosa is prepared to admit that one player being linked with a move to San Siro from Barcelona would be a useful addition to Antonio Conte’s ranks.

Article continues below

Arturo Vidal faces fierce competition for places in Catalunya, but the 33-year-old’s combative qualities and prior experience of life in Serie A from a spell at Juventus could make him a shrewd signing for Inter.

Sosa added: “He would be very useful for Inter, he’s a stellar reinforcement. Antonio Conte knows him very well, he also chooses players very well. Should he arrive, Vidal would give hierarchy to the team as well as a plus of grit and dynamism. He’s a complete footballer.”

Inter are currently waiting on a green light for action to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Conte’s side having entered lockdown sat third in the table – nine points adrift of leaders and reigning champions .