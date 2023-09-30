Lautaro Martinez makes history after coming off bench to score four goals in second half of Inter's win over Salernitana

Lautaro Martinez scored four goals for Inter Milan against Salernitana- as a second half substitute.

Lautaro scores four as a sub

Inter win 4-0

First player to score four as a sub

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine came onto the field in the 55th minute of the game with the scores level at 0-0. The World Cup winner scored four in the next 30 minutes, as Inter eventually ran out 4-0 winners. Martinez subsequently became the first-ever player in the Serie A to score four goals in a game as a substitute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter have bounced back from their 2-1 defeat against Sassuolo on Thursday, October 27 which saw them drop points for the first time this season. Thanks to Lautaro, Inter will maintain their spot as Serie A leaders.

WHAT NEXT? Inter will now play host to Benfica in the second matchday of the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, October 3.