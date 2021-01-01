Lautaro agent explains Inter contract situation and discusses summer transfer talk

The Argentina international, who has been heavily linked with Barcelona in the past, is yet to commit to fresh terms at San Siro

Lautaro Martinez's agent has been explaining why no new contract has been signed at Inter, with his client waiting to discover what the club's plans are before committing to fresh terms.

An extended deal at San Siro for the Argentina international forward has been mooted for some time, but no paperwork has been signed.

A lack of movement in those discussions has sparked further transfer talk around the 23-year-old, who has been heavily linked with Barcelona in the past.

What has been said?

Lautaro's representative, Alejandro Camano, told Gazzetta dello Sport: "We are calm, but the current situation at Inter prevents us from making any predictions.

"The lad is happy in Milan, he has just won a championship as a protagonist, but we cannot help but wait. At present it’s useless to make predictions. We, like the others, first want to understand what the future of the club will be."

Why hasn't Lautaro signed?

Questions continue to be asked of Inter's financial health after sizeable investment was immediately countered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lautaro can expect to attract plenty of interest, with several sides in the Premier League said to be casting admiring glances in his direction.

Those rumours have been further ramped up by the South American's reaction to being substituted on his most recent appearance for the newly-crowned Serie A champions.

He did not take kindly to being replaced by Antonio Conte in the 77th minute of the meeting with Roma, having only been introduced himself in place of the injured Alexis Sanchez with 35 minutes on the clock.

