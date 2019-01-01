Lampard: I expect a lot more from Pulisic

The Blues boss is "really pleased" with what he is seeing from the American but believes he can still add more goals to his game

manager Frank Lampard says he expects to see “a lot more” from Christian Pulisic.

The USA international joined the Blues from in January 2019 but was loaned immediately back to the club for the remainder of the season.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge on a full-time basis in the summer, the 21-year-old winger has scored five times in 13 Premier League outings, though for Lampard this return is something that he can yet improve.

Asked what he wants to see from his charge, he replied: “More, a lot more. I have just mentioned there about conversion of chances. I think he gets himself in so many good positions with his talent and his dribbling ability that I think more goals will be the next stage of that.

“I’m really pleased with him. I have asked a lot of him. He has played a lot of games recently, back to back, in a new league that we know is very physical for him. I am asking a lot, he has done very well. But I expect a lot more.”

Pulisic has already racked up 20 appearances for Chelsea since debuting in the Premier League opener against at Old Trafford in August, where he came off the bench in a 4-0 defeat.

His first assist came in a 3-2 success over Norwich later in August, while he would have to wait until October 26 for his first goal. Indeed, after grabbing the opener, two more soon followed as he completed a hat-trick against , which preceded a three-match scoring streak in the league.

He has hit a dry spell since, failing to net in Chelsea’s last four matches, during which they have suffered three defeats.

He is set to return to action on Saturday, when Lampard’s men play host to Bournemouth in the league.

The Blues are in the midst of a busy period, with five league fixtures to be played between December 14 and January 1, including away trips to and .

Lampard’s men are currently fourth in the table with a five-point cushion to Manchester United and in fifth and sixth respectively.