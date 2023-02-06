LAFC in talks over Aubameyang transfer following Chelsea Champions League squad snub

MLS Cup winners Los Angeles FC have opened talks for Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his Champions League squad snub.

Aubameyang omitted from Chelsea squad

LAFC in talks for forward

Only signed for Blues last summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Current MLS Cup winners Los Angeles FC have shown a interest in Aubameyang and are in talks over a potential deal to sign the 33-year-old, according to Spanish outlet Relevo. The news comes after it was confirmed that the Gabonese forward had been excluded from Chelsea's updated Champions League squad, amid an influx of new signings at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims that both clubs are in talks over the transfer of Aubameyang, who would be eligible to register for LAFC in the MLS despite having already played for Chelsea and Barcelona this season. La Blaugrana showed an interest in taking him back for a second spell following Memphis Depay's departure, but were unable to do so due to RFEF regulations.

GOAL understands that LAFC would likely have to pursue a loan deal initially, in order to keep costs down on their budget cap. Signing the 33-year-old also presents a drastic move away from a more cost-effective striker such as Cristian Arango, for a more risky signing. Despite the L.A. side's need for a striker, Aubameyang has managed just three goals in all competitions so far this season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Aubameyang has started just four times for Chelsea this season and continues to play a lesser role under Graham Potter, who succeeded Thomas Tuchel as manager in September last year. LAFC currently have Giorgio Chiellini in their playing squad and were Gareth Bale's final club before his retirement, highlighting their ability to sign some of football's biggest names.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty.

@Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? Due to it running on a different schedule to European football, the MLS transfer window has only just opened, thus LAFC have plenty of time to get a deal over the line before their season as defending champions kicks off on February 26.