Chiellini confirms LAFC transfer as Juventus legend completes MLS move

The defender is set to play out the final years of his career in Hollywood

Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed he has joined LAFC on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract at Juventus.

His deal to come to MLS , taking him to Hollywood for the final stretch of his decorated career.

Chiellini represents one of the US league's biggest additions in terms of name recognition, joining the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as mega-stars to play in America in the last five years.

Chiellini confirms LAFC move

The centre-half took to social media to confirm the transfer in a short video which shows him wearing an LAFC polo shirt and cap.

Chiellini tagged the MLS club in the post with the caption: "The Next Chapter."

Chiellini to LAFC contract details

The 37-year-old has reportedly signed an 18-month contract with his new club, which will take him through the 2023 season.

LAFC are the first team he has played for outside of Juventus since 2004 - an emotional change for the veteran.

"We had these ten magnificent years, [and] it’s up to the lads to continue now," he said in May of his time in Turin. "I did everything I could, [and] I hope that I left something."

What will Chiellini bring to MLS?

On-field performance is obviously a big part of the equation, and Chiellini continued to receive playing time for club and country over the past year, including at Euro 2020 and in the Champions League.

But his leadership and professionalism are also important factors; he's long been a highly respected captain and can bring a wealth of experience to a club already performing at a high level this season.

“Chiellini gave Italian, European and world football so much in terms of passion and love for his job," said Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri. "I think everyone in youth academies should study videos of Chiellini to learn how to defend."

Injuries and all-around fitness are concerns, though, as Chiellini has not logged 30 league appearances in a campaign since 2013-14.

