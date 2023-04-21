‘The lads love it!’ - Visits from Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney are ‘special’, says manager Phil Parkinson

Wrexham players “love it” when Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney visit the club, says Pail Parkinson, with the pair offering no distractions.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons continue to make as many headlines off the pitch in 2023 as they do on it, with the presence of Hollywood co-owners at the Racecourse Ground helping to keep them under the brightest of spotlights. Reynolds and McElhenney are regular visitors to North Wales, and remain very much hands on when it comes to mingling with playing and coaching staff, and Parkinson considers that to be a good thing as Wrexham close in on promotion back to the Football League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Parkinson has said of welcoming Reynolds and McElhenney through the doors this season, with the duo set to be in attendance against Boreham Wood on Saturday as the Dragons look to collect the win that will confirm their return to League Two: “They’ve been excellent. When they’re over they’ve been great, cause they are just mixing with the lads. Come have a bit of lunch with the lads, just kind of really just normal around the players. They’ve been great to work for and the lads always love it when they are here. Do we need any more added to this occasion? It is already a big game but I think having the owners here throughout the season has always made it a special day.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham sit four points clear of closest challengers Notts County at the top of the National League table with both sides having just two games left to take in.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham – whose women’s side have already tasted promotion this season – have been rewriting the history books in 2022-23 with 107 points collected alongside a haul of 112 goals, with Reynolds and McElhenney being given plenty to shout about.