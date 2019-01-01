Lacazette wins Arsenal Player of the Year award

The 18-goal French forward has won the gong, voted for by the fans, the day after scoring two in Europa League semi-final first leg win

Alexandre Lacazette has won ’s Player of the Year award, winning 35 per cent of the votes cast by the London club’s supporters.

The club announced the French striker’s triumph on Friday morning, the day after he scored two goals in their 3-1 semi-final first leg victory over .

The statement said that Lacazette’s key interventions in big games this year were the mark of an elite forward.

His goals and assists in big games have enabled Arsenal to maintain a top four challenge in the Premier League as well as advancing in the Europe League

The club’s announcement paid tribute to the vital nature of the striker’s contributions this year.

“If the mark of an elite forward is to make the difference when their team needs it most, then take a quick glance at Laca’s campaign,” the statement reads .

“Goals against , , and Valencia only tell half the story, as do his assists against both home and away.

“For while they underline Laca’s status as a big-game player, it is perhaps more telling to look at when the majority of his 18 goals have been scored to understand just how important he has been.

“Of his 18 goals this season, 11 have given us the lead in the match – and we’ve gone on to win 10 of those matches. The outlier was the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the Emirates in November when his tenacity, composure and clinical finishing sealed a very hard-earned point.”

Introducing our 2018/19 Player of the Season... Alex Lacazette! 🔥



Big congratulations, @LacazetteAlex 👏 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 3, 2019

The club also hailed the 27-year-old’s other contributions, and his ability to enjoy the game, despite its high-pressure nature.

“It is also down to the force of his personality, his ability to lift the team and the crowd with a simple chase back to win the ball, lung-busting run at goal or threading of an eye-of-the-needle pass. Or the fact that he simply appears to be having so much fun, whether that’s in shooting practice on the training ground or doing an UnClassic commentary with [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang]

“Football may be a serious business, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. And Laca has fun, lots of it – but he remains a serious talent, and a deserved winner of our Player of the Season for 2018-19.”