'Very obvious' that La Liga refs favour Real Madrid, says Atletico Madrid CEO Marin in rant after derby loss

Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin slammed La Liga referees, suggesting they favour Real Madrid after his team lost to Los Blancos in the Copa del Rey.

Marin not happy with officials

Wanted Ceballos sent of in derby loss

Says favouritism is "obvious"

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos escaped a second yellow card in the Madrid derby on Thursday, which Los Blancos won 3-1, and the lack of a second booking enraged Atletico Madrid CEO Marin.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have the utmost respect for the refereeing collective and I am convinced that their intention is always the best, but anyone who observes it from the outside can see that for decades it has almost always been the same," Marin said. "Unfortunately, it is no longer a surprise to anyone, it is not news. It is something very obvious and you only have to remember history.

"Madrid is a club with a very strong environment, with a lot of interests around it. They create so much pressure that it is normal that it affects the people who have to make decisions. They are aware of what awaits them if they are harmed by a mistake or even a success. It is common to campaign against those who they consider to be prejudicial to them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atletico took their city rivals to extra-time in the Copa del Rey but could not maintain an early one-goal advantage. Many connected with the club believe Ceballos was lucky to escape red after two clumsy challenges in quick succession. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak has also voiced his displeasure, saying they should have been down to 10 men.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL AND ATLETICO? Both are back in action on Sunday, facing Real Sociedad and Osasuna, respectively.