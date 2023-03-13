La Liga boss Javier Tebas aims ANOTHER dig at Barcelona as he talks up Real Madrid's chances of signing Kylian Mbappe

Javier Tebas has claimed that only Real Madrid are capable of purchasing Kylian Mbappe in La Liga and said he would like to see him in the division.

WHAT HAPPENED? Less than a year on from the saga that saw Kylian Mbappe on the cusp of a move to Real Madrid before he decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, the rumour mill linking the French superstar back to Los Blancos has already started once again. And La Liga president Tebas is getting involved, claiming only Real would be able to sign Mbappe, seemingly ruling their rivals Barcelona out of the race.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Spanish outlet Vamos, Tebas discussed Mbappe: "In La Liga, the only club that can buy Mbappe is Real Madrid. I’d like to see him in the league."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real's pursuit of the 24-year-old last summer was done in the view of football fans across the globe, with many expecting Mbappe to become a Madridista for the 2022-23 campaign. But he opted to sign a new contract at PSG in a late twist, although the French side's lack of progression since then has seen him again linked with a move to Madrid which feels somewhat inevitable.

Tebas has not been afraid to take aim at Real's rivals Barcelona in the past, particularly with the club in a precarious financial situation. He spoke recently on their latest controversy, with them embroiled in a refereeing scandal, admitting he is unsure if results between 2016 and 2018 were affected by their actions.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? After Les Parisiens were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich, many are tipping Mbappe to finally leave the club after years of rumours. Before that, though, he must make sure he fires Christophe Galtier's side to another Ligue 1 crown.