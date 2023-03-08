Fresh kicks for Kylian! Mbappe to don custom Nike Mercurial boots against Bayern Munich after becoming PSG's record goalscorer

Kylian Mbappe will wear a custom pair of gold Nike boots for Wednesday's clash at Bayern Munich, after becoming Paris Saint-Germain's leading scorer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Frenchman's strike against Nantes on Saturday took him to 201 goals in a PSG shirt, surpassing Edinson Cavani to become the club's record scorer at just 24 years of age. His efforts were rewarded with a trophy and memorable ceremony at the Parc des Princes after the match, while the Parisian club revealed he will wear special pair of Nike Mercurial boots in Wednesday's Champions League clash.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only was Saturday a historic day for Mbappe, but it continued his fine vein of form of late, with his tally now standing at five goals and an assist in his last three matches. The Frenchman came off the bench last time out against Bayern and saw two strikes disallowed for offside, and PSG will need their main man fully firing if they are to overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

WHAT NEXT? After a blockbuster match on Wednesday which could define PSG's season, Christophe Galtier's men travel to Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday.