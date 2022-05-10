Kyle Walker & Puma release limited edition football kits on FIFA 22 in support of CALM

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has collaborated with PUMA UKI, EA SPORTS FIFA and Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a suicide prevention charity, to release a limited-edition home and away kit to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Week.

The campaign highlights the statistics and realities surrounding mental health and suicide, particularly among men, with the aim of encouraging conversations and challenging stereotypes that may prevent people from seeking help.

So, what does the kit look like and how can you purchase it? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

What do the kits look like?

Puma/EA Sports

The design of the home kit reflects every stage of Walker's football career, from the highs of Premier League title victories to the lows of defeats in major finals for the PUMA ambassador. The colours on the kit represent each club for which the full-back has played and pay tribute to the clubs' roles in shaping him into the team-mate and father he is today.

Meanwhile, the away kit exemplifies the difficulties associated with poor mental health. The kit includes key statistics and phrases emphasising that 125 people die by suicide in the UK every week, with 75 per cent of those being men. In addition, the kit promotes CALM's message that ‘life is always worth living’.

How can you get the kit in FIFA22?

EA SPORTS FIFA 22 players can unlock the home and away kits in FIFA Ultimate Team by completing a series of in-game objectives.

The entire Kyle Walker x CALM collection, including the cap, tracksuit, and hoodie, is also available in VOLTA FOOTBALL (a separate game mode on FIFA).

How can you buy the kit?

The physical home and away jerseys are on sale for £40, and can be purchased through PUMA.co.uk and Prodirectsoccer.com.

PUMA has made a financial donation to support CALM and their life-saving services.

Article continues below

What has Walker said about the collaboration?

Speaking about the kits and campaign, Walker said: “Everyone can suffer from the effects of mental ill health, but football can help because football is about being part of something. From when I was playing as a kid in Sheffield to now playing with Manchester City and England, the feeling has remained the same.

“When that whistle blows for kick-off nothing else matters; not your stress, not your relationships, not your worries. Partnering with CALM, PUMA and EA SPORTS to create these kits is a reminder that no matter what you’re going through, there’s always hope and always someone to lean on”.

Further reading