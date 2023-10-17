Revealed: Why Kyle Walker confronted Arsenal coach Nicolas Jover in tunnel incident involving Erling Haaland after Man City's defeat at Emirates Stadium

Kyle Walker has revealed why he confronted Arsenal coach Nicolas Jover in a tunnel incident involving Manchester City team-mate Erling Haaland.

Arsenal came out on top against Man City

Walker clashed with Jover

Defender revealed the reason behind the confrontation

WHAT HAPPENED? A late goal from Gabriel Martinelli, which was heavily deflected by Nathan Ake, made the difference between the two Premier League heavyweights at Emirates Stadium earlier in October. The Gunners' celebrations stretched a bit and tempers flared after the final whistle, which led to a confrontation between Walker and Arsenal's set-piece coach Jover while the players were leaving the field and heading towards the tunnel. Walker turned back to get involved in a heated exchange with Jover, who had previously worked at Man City between 2019 and 2021, with Haaland also joining his team-mate. The situation prompted members of staff from both teams to intervene, and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka attempted to act as a peacemaker.

WHAT THEY SAID: With the dust now settled, Walker looked back on the incident while on international duty with England and revealed: "I don’t like losing. A couple of matches before, Nico, who worked for Man City, he did not want to shake hands when we beat them before. When we lost, he wanted to shake my hand and I did not take it lightly. Simple as that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Walker admitted that both parties went overboard with their reactions and he would "reach out" to Jover to make amends.

"I have been concentrating on England but I will probably reach out to him, definitely. I will say, it was probably a bit too much," he said. "It shows the standards I have achieved and what I have learnt over the years, it is a big match there and losing in the way we did and so late on hurts. But if it did not hurt I am probably at the wrong club as we are title contenders."

WHAT NEXT? Walker will be in action on Tuesday evening when England come up against Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier.