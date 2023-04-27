Kyle Walker in awe of 'big man' Erling Haaland as Man City striker 'attracts rival players' out of position

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been full of praise for Erling Haaland and says there is more to the striker than just goals.

Haaland enjoying record-breaking season

Walker highlights striker's strengths

In awe of his goalscoring exploits

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland is enjoying a stunning first season at Manchester City and broke the Premier League record for most goals in a 38-game season last time out with a strike against Arsenal. The Norwegian has now scored 33 times in the top flight this season, and team-mate Walker has spoken about what he brings to Pep Guardiola's side.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Erling – what he has done in his first season – I don’t think many players have done that. You have to take your hats off to him. The big man brings goals. He attracts [rival] players," he told the club's official website. “When you’ve got the big man up front you need to utilise him. You need to play to people’s strengths. Erling is big, he’s tall, strong and he’s quick. We need to use that to our advantage. It’s a team game, there’s 11 of us on the pitch that move and create spaces for them to go and shine and show their qualities.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City remain on course for the treble this season and they will certainly take some stopping with Haaland in such prolific form. The former Dortmund striker is also the top scorer in this season's Champions League with 11 goals from just seven appearances in Europe's top competitions.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City are back in Premier League action on Sunday at Fulham and can go top of the table with a win.