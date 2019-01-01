Zouma urged to stay at Everton by Sigurdsson & Jagielka

The Chelsea defender has impressed during his time on loan at Goodison Park and has played a key role in their push for a Europa League spot

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Phil Jagielka are hoping defender Kurt Zouma will turn his loan spell at into a permanent move.

Zouma is spending the season on loan with the Toffees, making the move to Merseyside after being told he was surplus to requirements for Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea side.

This is Zouma’s third loan spell away from Stamford Bridge since moving to the Premier League side in 2014, and the Frenchman has performed well, helping to keep seven clean sheets, including in the 4-0 thrashing they handed on Sunday, as well as scoring two goals.

Speaking about wanting Zouma to stay at the club, Sigurdsson told the Liverpool Echo: “He's been fantastic for us since he came in, so hopefully he'll want to stay.

"I'm sure the club will put a bit of pressure on him to stay, and I'm sure the boys will as well!"

There could be a significant problem for Everton in signing Zouma, though, as Chelsea are currently appealing a transfer ban.

Zouma's parent club were handed the transfer ban after breaching rules on signing foreign minors and, if the ban is upheld, Chelsea will be unable to add new players to their squad in the next two transfer windows.

This would mean Chelsea would need all of the manpower they can get and they may be reluctant to sanction the permanent departure of Zouma.

The 24-year-old has only managed 47 appearances for Chelsea, but his stellar performances at Everton, where he has formed a strong partnership with Michael Keane, could see him feature more heavily for the Blues if he is retained in the summer.

Article continues below

Everton captain Phil Jagielka, who has been increasingly pushed out of the Blues’ starting XI due to Zouma’s performances, has also spoken about wanting him to stay at the club, saying: “He's been brilliant.

“He's come and wanted to play more games. He had a bad injury a few years ago and so for his own career and development that's what he wants.



“He's been brilliant, and the situation with Chelsea will probably play some part with where he is next season but we'll have to wait and go from there.”

Zouma still has three Premier League games left as an Everton player before the transfer window opens, with Marco Silva's side still in the hunt for a possible spot.