'I'm going to retire here' - Kroos reveals Real Madrid contract plan with talks set for 2023

Toni Kroos outlined his plans for the rest of his career, including a potential contract extension at Real Madrid.

Could hold extension talks in 2023

Still feels "very good"

Reiterates desire to retire at Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old will take the World Cup period to assess the specifics of his future, but he again assured Real Madrid fans that he would never leave the club willingly.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm very good, I feel good physically and I'm super happy," Kroos said. "During the break I'm going to think about what's going to happen and little by little I'll decide what I'm going to do. I'm not going anywhere, I'm not going to change clubs. I'm going to retire here, the only thing I don't know is when."

"Both the club and I are very calm. It's a very special relationship and it's not going to change. We'll talk in January, February, March... we'll see. But everything will turn out fine, that's for sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kroos remains an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's squad. Having won five Champions League trophies, he's considered one of the best midfielders of his generation and is sure to go down as a Madrid legend regardless of when he opts to finish his playing career.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KROOS? Kroos will not be involved in the 2022 World Cup after retiring from the German national team, so he'll have plenty of time to consider what's ahead. His current contract expires next summer, meaning an extension would likely need to materialise before the end of the club season.